Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 177,993 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.22% of Avnet worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,861 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 139.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 919,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 536,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avnet by 90.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 378,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Avnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after buying an additional 375,995 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE AVT opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.