Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,807 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Sonoco Products worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

SON stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

