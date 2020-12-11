Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,807 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

