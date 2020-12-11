Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of UDR by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 358,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of UDR by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 41,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

