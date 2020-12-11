Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 112,476 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,476 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

