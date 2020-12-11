Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $78.07 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

