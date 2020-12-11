Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $241.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.87. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

