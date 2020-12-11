Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.93.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

