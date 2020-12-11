Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ciena worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ciena by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,893 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

