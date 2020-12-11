Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 232.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,078,274 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.