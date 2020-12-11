Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

REGN opened at $478.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $540.88 and its 200-day moving average is $586.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

