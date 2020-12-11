Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 20,446 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

