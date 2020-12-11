Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of StepStone Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STEP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.