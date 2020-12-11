Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.