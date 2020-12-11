Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Five Below stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $167.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock worth $8,629,059. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

