Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

