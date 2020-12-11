Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 68.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,691 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

USMV opened at $66.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

