Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $6.02 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Shares of CMI opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.