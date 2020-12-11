Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.31 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

