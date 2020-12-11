Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.25 Million in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Summit Redstone started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $68.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.51. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.