Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.19 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $4,014,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Five Below by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $167.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

