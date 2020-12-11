Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 511,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

