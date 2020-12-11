Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after acquiring an additional 237,074 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $64,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,966 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $112.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

