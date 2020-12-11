Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Novavax worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.93.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

