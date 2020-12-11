Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,287,000 after purchasing an additional 348,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of O opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

