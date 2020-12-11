Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,407,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $19,482,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,027.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $999.39 and its 200-day moving average is $992.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

