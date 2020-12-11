Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,027.81 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $999.39 and its 200-day moving average is $992.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

