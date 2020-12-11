Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 869.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $97.82 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

