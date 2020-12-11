Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Ciena worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,893. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

