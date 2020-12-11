Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,067.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $998.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $966.38. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.76, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

