Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 497,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Lincoln National stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

