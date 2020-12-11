Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,193. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

