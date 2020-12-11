Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

