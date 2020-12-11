Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
