Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of UDR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

UDR stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

