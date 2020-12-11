Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,663 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Perspecta worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 116,614 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.