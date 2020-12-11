Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 869.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,152 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hill-Rom worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after buying an additional 478,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hill-Rom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after buying an additional 57,819 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE:HRC opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.