Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

