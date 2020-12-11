Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 58.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 93.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 45.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,675 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

