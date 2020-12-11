Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Southwest Gas worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

