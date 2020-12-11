Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 740,353 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.16 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

