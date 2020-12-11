Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,166 shares of company stock valued at $198,602,221 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Square stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.40 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $220.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

