Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,964 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $202.55 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

