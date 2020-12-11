Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.