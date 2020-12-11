Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 101,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after buying an additional 80,876 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

