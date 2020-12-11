Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 53,700 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.38.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

