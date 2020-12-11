Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 104,796 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

BC opened at $74.52 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

