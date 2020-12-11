Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

