Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,849,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,284,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,465,000.

Get JFrog alerts:

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,113.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last three months.

Shares of OTCMKTS FROG opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.51. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.