Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 48,918 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 224.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,918 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $91.30 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,325 shares of company stock worth $2,711,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

