Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 48,918 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 224.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,918 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

